Rules for attire of female judges and lawyers amended in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has amended the rules on the attire of female judges and lawyers by issuing an Extraordinary Gazette under number 2325/44 on March 30, 2023.
Accordingly, the attire of Judges and attorneys-at-Law rules, 1978 published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1/4 of september 07, 1978 has been amended by the repeal of rule 7 thereof and the substitution therefor as follows.
“(1) The attire of women Attorneys-at-Law shall be as follows:
(a) Saree and jacket in white, black, off-white, grey or mauve; or
(b) Black trousers with white blouse and black coat and shoes; or
(c) Black skirt with white blouse and black coat and shoes.
(2) (a) The length of the trousers, referred to in paragraph (b) of sub-rule (1) shall be to the ankle.
(b) The length of the skirt referred to in paragraph (c) of sub-rule (1) shall fall below the knee when seated.
(c) The blouse referred to in paragraphs (b) and (c) of sub-rule (1) shall be high necked and long sleeved.’’