Crystal Meth worth Rs. 67.5 Million recovered from Talaimannar seas

In a special search operation conducted in the Sand Dune Sea area of Talaimannar on Sunday (April 02), the Sri Lanka Navy recovered over 04 kg (wet weight) of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ICE, adrift in waters.

The special operation was mounted by SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command in the Sand Dune Sea area.

The naval personnel engaged in this operation recovered a suspicious sack adrift in waters and the drugs weighing about 04kg and 500g (wet weight) were found in 04 packages which had been stuffed in the sack.

The Navy suspects that the smugglers might have abandoned the drugs, unable to fetch them ashore, due to constant naval operations in the area.

The gross street value of drugs is believed to be over Rs. 67.5 million. The seized packages of Crystal Methamphetamine have been kept in the naval custody until they are handed over to authorities for onward legal action.