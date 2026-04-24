Sagarika derailment near Wadduwa disrupts coastal line
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 24, 2026 - 8:43 am
The Sagarika train, which was travelling from Beliatta to Maradana, derailed this morning (April 24).
The derailment occurred near the Wadduwa Railway Station.
Following the derailment, both tracks were blocked, causing disruptions to train services on the coastal railway line in both directions through the area.
Train services on the coastal line are currently operating from Maradana to Wadduwa, while trains arriving from Beliatta, Matara, and Galle have been limited to South Kalutara.
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