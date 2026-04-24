Sri Lanka discusses proposed troop deployment to Haiti with UN officials

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 24, 2026 - 9:21 am

A high-level Sri Lankan delegation has held talks with senior United Nations officials in New York on the proposed deployment of Sri Lankan troops to Haiti under the Gang Suppression Force.

The meetings were held at the UN Headquarters in New York City on April 22, 2026, as part of ongoing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) negotiations for the proposed deployment.

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Secretary of Defence Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha.

It also included Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jayantha Jayasooriya, the Military Advisor of Sri Lanka to the UN, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary met Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, and Michael Mulinge Kitivi, Director of the Uniformed Capabilities Support Division under the Office of Supply Chain Management of the Department of Operational Support.

The delegation also held discussions with representatives from UN human rights mechanisms.

The talks focused on the possible deployment of Sri Lankan troops to Haiti under the proposed Gang Suppression Force, with attention on operational readiness, compliance with UN standards, and human rights requirements.

A key area of discussion was the need for a strong and transparent human rights screening process for all personnel selected for deployment.

The Sri Lankan delegation said the Government of Sri Lanka is developing a National Human Rights Vetting Mechanism for troops deployed to UN field missions, including the proposed Haiti deployment.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the move reflects Sri Lanka’s commitment to maintaining international standards and accountability in peace support operations.

Sri Lanka is also working closely with the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka to develop and implement the vetting framework in line with UN guidelines and best practices.