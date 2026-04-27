Sagarika train returns to service after Wadduwa derailment

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 27, 2026 - 8:15 am

Sri Lanka Railways says the Sagarika train will return to service today (April 27) after its derailment at Wadduwa.

Railway Traffic Superintendent Asanka Samarasinghe said the train will resume normal operations from today.

The Sagarika train, which was travelling from Beliatta to Maradana, derailed at the Wadduwa Railway Station on April 24, 2026. Out of its 13 compartments, 11 derailed in the incident.

Meanwhile, four crew members who were on board the train have been temporarily removed from train operating duties.

It is reported that the decision was taken to keep them away from train operations until investigations into the derailment are completed.

Accordingly, the train driver, guard, assistant driver, and assistant guard have been barred from taking part in train operating duties for the time being.

However, the Independent Trade Union Collective of the Department of Railways has claimed that the move was made to cover up shortcomings in the railway administration.

Its convener, Indika Dodamgoda, said the Locomotive Drivers’ Union has decided to stop operating trains with technical defects and to operate trains according to speed limits.