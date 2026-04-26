CID questions seven officials over USD 2.5 Million cyber theft

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 26, 2026 - 5:42 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded statements from seven officials over the alleged theft of about USD 2.5 million from the Department of External Resources computer system.

Police said the statements were obtained from officials representing the Public Debt Management Office under the Ministry of Finance and the Department of External Resources.

Computers used by the officials have also been taken into CID custody for further forensic analysis.

Investigators are now seeking specialized assistance from the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT) to continue the probe.

Meanwhile, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has agreed to support the investigation.

Police said this cooperation is being carried out under a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the AFP last year.

Data required for the investigation is already being exchanged with Australian authorities to help track the cybercriminals and recover the stolen funds.