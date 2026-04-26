Maradana Railway Station renovation first phase completed

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 26, 2026 - 11:11 am

The first phase of the Maradana Railway Station renovation project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 35 million.

The renovation was carried out under the “Dream Destination” project, which is being implemented through the Clean Sri Lanka national programme to modernize 100 railway stations across the country.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, in a social media post published on April 25, 2026, said renovation work at the Maradana Railway Station began about seven months ago under this project.

At the beginning of the project, discussions were held to complete the work through the joint cooperation of the Clean Sri Lanka national programme, the Sri Lanka Railways Department, NIO Engineering, the private sector, and civil organizations.

According to the Minister, Akbar Brothers (Pvt) Ltd provided Rs. 35 million for the first phase of the renovation project. After providing the required financial support, the renovation work was completed properly within six months under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology.

Several improvements were carried out under the project, including the installation of security camera systems, lighting systems, sanitary facilities with modern equipment, exterior and interior painting of the building complex, and environmental beautification work.

The more than 100-year-old railway building, which had not been repaired for decades, was also renovated under this project.

A permanent solution was also provided for the long-standing water leakage issue at the building. As part of this work, the concrete roof covering of the upper floor, covering more than 2,000 square feet, was renovated using modern construction methods and made waterproof according to proper standards.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake said the project will not end with the first phase. He said the Maradana Railway Station, which serves both local and foreign passengers travelling to many parts of the country, is planned to be modernized in several phases.

The first phase of the renovation project has now been successfully completed.