Young monks arrested at BIA with 110kg of narcotics

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 26, 2026 - 8:25 am

A group of young monks was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake for allegedly smuggling more than 110 kilograms of narcotics into Sri Lanka.

Airport authorities and officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) detected the group after they arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, on April 25, 2026, at around 10:10 PM on Thai AirAsia flight FD-140.

According to authorities, the suspects are young monks pursuing higher education at several institutions in Sri Lanka.

Investigations have revealed that the group had travelled to Thailand on April 22, 2026, using air tickets provided by a sponsor.

During their stay in Thailand, they had reportedly appeared in civilian clothes and taken part in various activities. PNB officers had also found suspicious photos and videos stored on their mobile phones.

When their luggage was inspected, officials discovered more than 110 kilograms of narcotics, including kush and hash, hidden inside specially prepared bags.

The narcotics had been concealed in bags containing school supplies and assorted sweets.

Authorities said each suspect was carrying more than five kilograms of narcotics in personal luggage.

The suspects have been taken into custody, while the Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations to identify the origin of the drugs and any possible links to an international drug trafficking network.