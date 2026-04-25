Sri Lankan Defence Secretary meets Haitian Prime Minister during UN visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 25, 2026 - 12:12 pm

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha met Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé during his official visit to the United Nations in New York.

The meeting was also attended by Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Raina Forbin.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Haiti, with special attention on improving defence cooperation and exploring areas of mutual interest.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global security matters.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka and Haiti reaffirmed their commitment to building closer cooperation through diplomatic and defence channels.