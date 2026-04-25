Sri Lanka, U.S. discuss Haiti Gang Suppression Force deployment at UN

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 25, 2026 - 12:03 pm

Sri Lanka has discussed its possible contribution to the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti during a meeting with the United States at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, together with Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jayantha Jayasooriya, met Michael G. Waltz, the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on April 23, 2026.

The meeting was held during the Defence Secretary’s official visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping and peacebuilding operations, with special attention on Sri Lanka’s possible contribution to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Haiti.

Ambassador Waltz appreciated Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to United Nations missions and reaffirmed United States support for Sri Lanka’s participation.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to deploy more Sri Lankan contingents, including specialized units such as Multi-Role Logistics, Maritime Small Boat, and Maritime Task Force elements.

They also discussed matters related to force headquarters arrangements, effective coordination mechanisms, and the inclusion of Sri Lankan officers in key command and staff roles.

Further attention was given to countering misinformation, following international human rights and humanitarian standards, and strengthening vetting and training processes for personnel deployed overseas.

The Sri Lankan Defence Secretary said Sri Lanka remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of discipline and professionalism in all overseas deployments.