Sri Lanka to launch first Digital Motor Insurance Card on May 1, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 25, 2026 - 9:51 am

Sri Lanka’s first digital motor insurance card will be introduced from May 1, 2026, replacing physical plastic cards.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said the initiative is a major step toward improving national digitalisation and public safety.

The digital motor insurance card will be officially launched in collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, the Insurance Association of Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lanka Police.

The new system is also in line with the government’s national digitalisation agenda and the “Go Green” policy framework. It will remove the need to print and distribute millions of plastic motor insurance cards every year, supporting environmental protection across the country.

Vehicle owners will be able to access their valid motor insurance details at any time through their mobile devices. The system is also expected to reduce printing and administrative costs for insurance companies, creating a more efficient process for insurers and policyholders.

Police officers will be able to verify motor insurance coverage instantly through a centralised digital system. This is expected to reduce forged insurance documents, improve roadside checks, strengthen public security, and support road safety.

The digital motor insurance card is also seen as a trust-building measure, as it promotes transparency, efficiency, and accountability across the insurance and enforcement system.

In a related move, the Insurance Association of Sri Lanka, together with its 13 General Insurance member companies, is expected to provide over 500 tablets to the Police Department to support the rollout of the new Accident Management System.

According to an official statement issued on January 6, 2026, the tablets will be granted to the Police Department through the Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry. They will help Police officers record accident data digitally and in real time.

This is expected to reduce manual documentation and improve the speed and accuracy of accident reporting, while strengthening the digital link between the insurance sector and law enforcement.

The initiative marks a new stage for Sri Lanka’s motor insurance sector, with a stronger focus on digital innovation, public interest, sustainability, and national security.