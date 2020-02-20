Sainthamaruthu Gazette notification withheld
Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the cabinet has decided to temporarily withhold the gazette notification naming Sainthamaruthu as a separate local government area.
He was speaking at a press briefing held this morning at the Government Information Department, to inform Cabinet Decisions.
The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government issued a special gazette notification to declare the Sainthamaruthu Divisional Secretariat as a Urban Council on Friday.
(Source: Hiru News)
Better to withhold and even shelve this unpopular proposal. JVP/UNP having a field day. TNA like this but never uttered a word. Bringing 17 Grama-sevaka areas together and forming Mono-ethnic enclaves are same as giving away the country to a Federal Structure. Though Ranil et al favour this they had a field day with JVP in this regard. Main factor is JVP does not like to carry out a protest fearing about Muslim votes. On the other hand, they are jealous about Gota getting Muslim support. However, Gota’s government getting unpopular over this issue. Saithamaru should be treated as Orumithanadu.