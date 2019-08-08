The Attorney General indicted former MP Sajin Vas Gunawardana at the Colombo High Court for laundering money of over 306 million rupees.

The CID investigated 7 of his private businesses out of 21 on a complaint and found that they had engaged in suspicious businesses in 2015.

Meanwhile, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s ex-chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and two others were acquitted from the case in which they were accused of misappropriating 500 million rupees of the Litro Gas Company.

The order was issued by judges of the Permanent High court at bar, Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijerathna and Champa Janaki Rajarathna.

The other two respondents in the case are Piyadasa Kudabalage and Lasantha Bandara.

(Source: Hiru News)