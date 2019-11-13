NDF Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa yesterday (12) condemned outgoing President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to pardon convicted killer Shramantha Jayamaha who was on death row.

In a Twitter post, the Presidential candidate condemned the President’s decision and said as president he will never abuse the power of pardon.

“I condemn the President’s decision to pardon Yvonne’s killer. As someone whose father was murdered, I understand the family’s grief. We cannot be bystanders to violence, especially against women. As President I will never abuse the power of pardon,” Premadasa tweeted. President Sirisena in his final week at office granted a Presidential pardon to Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha on Saturday (9), who was given a death sentence by the Court of Appeal in 2012 for brutally murdering 19-year-old Yvonne Johannson at Royal Park apartment in 2005.

(Source: Daily News )