The formation of the United National Party (UNP) led alliance, Democratic National Front (DNF), is being further delayed, and as a result, nominating a Presidential candidate has also been postponed, sources said.

United National Front (UNF) leaders, on the night of 13 August, met at the Temple Trees to discuss matters in regard to expediting the formation of the DNF. However, according to a UNF source, the discussion had not led to any concrete agreement.

It is reported that the UNF had paid a great deal of attention to discuss the widespread opinion among UNF leaders regarding not nominating Presidential candidate until the DNF is formed.

The UNF source further said that another discussion will be held on 17 August at the Temple Trees, and the Party expects to arrive at a final decision regarding the formation of the DNF.

Meanwhile, Minister Mano Ganesan said that a Sub Committee was appointed to take a final decision regarding the forming of the new alliance and the committee will meet on 17 August. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on forming the new alliance and announcing the alliance’s Presidential candidate are scheduled to take place on the same day, after a final decision is made, he added.

UNP Deputy Leader and Minister Sajith Premadasa had also taken part in the discussion held at the Temple Trees.

The next two rallies of the island-wide series of rallies named ‘Sajith Enawa’ are scheduled to be held in the Matara and Matale Districts. According to State Minister Dilip Wedaarachchi, the Southern Province rally will be organised targeting the Matara city, demanding that Premadasa be fielded as the UNP’s Presidential candidate.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sumudu Chamara)