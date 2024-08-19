Sajith Premadasa pledges to abolish executive presidency if elected

Posted by Editor on August 19, 2024 - 10:57 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa promised on Sunday (August 18), to abolish the Executive Presidency if he is elected President of Sri Lanka.

He made this promise during a rally in Ruwanwella.

Premadasa noted that although several past Presidents had promised to abolish the Executive Presidency, they never did.

He said that he would follow through and introduce a system based on the legislature.