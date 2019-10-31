New Democratic Front Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa launched his election manifesto in Kandy a short while ago.

The first copies of New Democratic Front Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa’s manifesto were presented to the chief prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters this morning.

The manifesto titled “Sajith’s Social Revolution” is to be officialy unveiled to the public at an event at the Queens Hotel in Kandy this morning.