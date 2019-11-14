New Democratic Front Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa yesterday vowed that the Kumbukkan Oya project would be expedited to strengthen the economy of the country’s farmers.

Premadasa said farming lands in the Wellassa region will become fertile lands through this project under his rule.

“We will revive the agricultural sector in the country while ensuring free fertilizer to the farming community. A kilo of paddy will be bought at Rs.50 under my administration while giving a certified price for pepper too.

He said that the re-export of pepper will be halted and a separate authority established to promote minor export crops including cinnamon and cardamom.

“I will make every possible effort to alleviate poverty among the farming community,” he said.

Premadasa said that he does not make promises which cannot be fulfilled.

Addressing a massive election rally in Moneragala, the NDF Presidential candidate said that relief can be provided to the common masses by curtailing unnecessary expenditure of Ministries and government offices.

“The importing of new vehicles to government departments will also be curtailed in order to provide relief to the people below the poverty line,” Premadasa said.

