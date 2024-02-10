Sajith urges Government to reduce electricity bill by significant amount
Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa, urged the government yesterday (February 09) to reduce the electricity tariff significantly.
He asked to reduce electricity tariffs in Sri Lanka after analyzing data from Verité Research and the Committee on Public Finance regarding the electricity tariff, which is said to be higher in South Asia.
In parliament, the Opposition Leader stated that, based on survey data, Sri Lankans pay approximately 2.5 to 3 times more for electricity compared to their counterparts in other South Asian nations.
He highlighted that the government has increased the electricity tariff on several occasions in the past and it has adversely affected the consumers, the public, industrial sector and the business sector.
“We have heard that the government is planning to reduce the electricity tariff by 4 percent. However, this is insufficient. We urge the government to reduce the electricity tariff by a significant amount,” he emphasized.
The intellectually impaired leader of the Opposition impedes the nation’s progress.
I sincerely hope that following the General Elections in 2025, Sri Lanka will be blessed with an intelligent and capable Leader of the Opposition who can, at any time, be an alternate leader of the Nation.
The current Leader of the Opposition, a coward, failed to form a Govt when the Govt under GR collapsed in 2022.