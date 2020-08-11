The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) yesterday finalised its national list nominees while arriving at a compromise with the minority parties, Harin Fernando said.

Those included in the SJB national list are, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, National Organizer Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Eran Wickramaratne, Imtiyaz Bakeer Markar, Mayantha Dissanayake and Dayani Gamage.

“We have arrived at a compromise with the minority parties with regard to the national list slots,” Mr. Fernando said.

Meanwhile, SLMC Leader Rauff Hakeem had earlier told journalists that his party had requested for one national list slot.

