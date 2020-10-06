Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is ready to suspend confrontational politics and provide whatever support the government may need to curb the new situation that had arisen with regard to COVID-19, an MP attached to the party said yesterday.

SJB MP Kabir Hashim told a press conference that his party is ready to re-think about the political programmes planned by the party in the face of fresh wave of COVID-19 infections reported in Gampaha.

“We are ready to re-think about the political programmes which we have planned including the protest campaign planned against the 20th Amendment. We are also ready to provide whatever assistance the government needs at this moment, in the way we did earlier when the disease first broke out,” Mr. Hashim said

“We are also suspicious that the government may make use of the pandemic to move the attention from other issues in the country. Sri Lanka’s economic situation had deteriorated with Moody’s Ratings, naming the country as a nation with a worsening economic situation, while there is a protest brewing against the proposed 20th Amendment within the government itself,” he added.

Also he said the government had not been able to deliver the promises it made during the general elections.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)