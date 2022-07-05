Samagi Jana Balawegaya requests further clarification on alleged terrorist attck

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara Jayamaha has requested the Secretary of Defence to issue a statement on the accuracy of reports of an alleged terrorist attack.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (July 04), the MP said the Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne on the 27th of June issued a letter, revealing a serious threat.

MP Jayamaha said the letters stated that today and tomorrow in the North and East of the country disruptive events could take place to mark ‘Black July’ and cited that the information was provided through foreign intelligence.

The MP said the letter also deemed that any attack will be portrayed to be an LTTE attack and urged that senior figures refrain from attending events and functions in the North and East over the next two days.

The Parliamentarian questioned if this was an attempt to suppress ‘Black July’ commemorations or if there is an actual threat.

He noted that similar revelations were made prior to the Easter Sunday attacks.

