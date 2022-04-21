Samagi Jana Balawegaya submits its proposals for the 21st Amendment to the Constitution

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has put forward a set of proposals for constitutional amendments including the abolishment of the executive presidency and the 20th Amendment.

The draft resolution was handed over by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to party General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara today morning (April 21), and thereafter it was submitted to the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

In its proposals, abolish the executive presidency, amendment for a tripartite separation of powers in a balanced manner, repeal the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, establishment of independent commissions, as well as the establishment of a National Security Council.