Mandatory to wear face masks outdoors

The Health Ministry has withdrawn its decision to relax wearing face masks outdoors and reversed its earlier decision with immediate effect and announced that wearing masks outdoors has been made mandatory again.

In a statement, the ministry noted the decision was made considering the large public gatherings currently taking place in the country.

As per the new health ministry regulation, masks should be worn outdoors as done before and this directive will come to immediate effect and from today (April 21).

However, other measures stipulated in the Press Release dated April 18, will continue to be in force.