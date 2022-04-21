Vijitha Herath appointed new Litro Gas chairman

The Chairman of Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, Engineer Vijitha Herath has been appointed as the Chairman of LITRO Gas Lanka Limited.

Mr. Herath has previously served as the chairman of Ceylon Electricity Board from 2019 to 2021.

This was following the resignation of the former Chairman of Litro Gas, Theshara Herath.

He stated that he intends to resolve the existing gas shortage issue to some extent within the next month and restore it the following month.