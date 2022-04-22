Constitutional amendments won’t resolve country’s political crisis – Sarath Fonseka

Constitutional amendments will not resolve the country’s political crisis, a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka told Parliament yesterday (April 21).

“You have to take action against a school principal whenever he abuses a child in the school rather than abolishing the principal’s post,” he said.

“I don’t see how a constitutional amendment would help Sri Lanka. What we need is a change in the political culture. Neither a constitutional amendment nor the appointment of an interim government is going to help Sri Lanka at that moment. Also, we don’t want to take up a position in a government which is formed by groups that are thinking of their survival at this moment,” he added.

He said even bringing no-confidence motions will not help. Those who are protesting in the streets want a change in the political culture. Those youths who stage protests have our blessings and the backing. I therefore would like to tell these youths in the street not to give up their struggle. Their victory is at hand. I would also like to appeal to the public to support them and provide them with what they need,” he said.

Referring to the Rambukkana attack, he said the OIC of the area had got two persons to shoot at the protesters. “This OIC had come to the scene after consuming liquor. Chaminda Lakshan who was killed during the protest was never involved in any form of violence,” he alleged.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)