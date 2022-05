Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarians Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke were ordered to be remanded till May 25 by Colombo Fort Magistrate over the 09th of May incidents.

The two parliamentarians, who were arrested in connection with the attack on the anti-government protest sites in Colombo on the 9th of May, were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.