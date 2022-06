Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Jagath Samantha who was arrested for assaulting a person at a fuel station in Arachchikattuwa and obstructing the duties of police officers remanded till the 23rd of June.

The 38-year-old suspect is the brother of Former State Minister Sanath Nishantha.

The assault incident was reported at a filling station in Arachchikattuwa on the 17th of June.