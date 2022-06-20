21st Amendment to Constitution passed by Cabinet

The 21st Amendment to the Constitution was tabled and passed in cabinet today (June 20) and will be tabled in Parliament soon, said Minister Harin Fernando in a tweet.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe for pushing it through.

