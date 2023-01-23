Sanjeewa Dhammika and Ananda Palitha arrested

The Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika and the Convenor of the United Trade Union Alliance, Ananda Palitha have been arrested by Kollupitiya Police.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said they have been arrested for allegedly threatening two members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) recently on charges of criminal coercion.

The Kollupitiya Police had begun an investigation following a complaint lodged by the Vice Chairman of the PUCSL Udeni Wickramasinghe and member Mohan Samaranayake alleging that they were threatened by several trade union representatives, when they went to the premises of the Commission in Kollupitiya on the invitation of the Chairman of the PUCSL Janaka Ratnayake for a meeting.