Sapugaskanda oil refinery to commence operations again

Sapugaskanda oil refinery in Colombo Sri Lanka

The operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will commence again today (May 27) and producing Fuel Oil will start in six days, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Taking to Twitter the Minister said the refinery will operate for the first time since the 20th of March with a crude oil cargo due to unload today.

He noted that as of yesterday, stocks of 23,022MT of diesel, 2,588MT of super diesel, 39,968MT of 92 Octane petrol, 7,112MT of 95 Octane petrol, and 3,578MT of jet fuel will be obtained.

