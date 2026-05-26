Sarana Gunawardena’s verdict postponed to June 09, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 26, 2026 - 10:00 am

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the announcement of the verdicts in four cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena, who was accused of corruption, be postponed until June 09, 2026.

The order was issued when the relevant cases were taken up today (May 26) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal.

The verdicts in the four cases filed by the CIABOC against Sarana Gunawardena were originally scheduled to be delivered today.

However, when the cases were called today, the judge informed the court that the verdicts had not yet been prepared.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the verdicts be delivered on June 09, 2026.

The CIABOC had filed these cases against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena over allegations that, while serving as Chairman of the National Lotteries Board in 2006, he caused losses to the government through the leasing of vehicles for the institution.