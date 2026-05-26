Sri Lanka has no fuel shortage: CEYPETCO

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 26, 2026 - 10:02 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says there is no fuel shortage in Sri Lanka.

CEYPETCO says two crude oil ships carrying a total of 180,000 metric tons are scheduled to arrive at the Colombo Port within the next few days.

CEYPETCO Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage said the two ships will bring 90,000 metric tons each from the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

He further stated that queues were seen at certain filling stations due to false rumours spreading about a possible fuel price hike.