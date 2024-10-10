Sarath Ganegoda appointed chairman of SriLankan Airlines

Posted by Editor on October 10, 2024 - 8:41 am

Sarath Ganegoda has been appointed as the new Chairman of SriLankan Airlines, effective October 9, 2024.

Along with his appointment, a new Board of Directors has also been named under his leadership.

The new Board of Directors of SriLankan Airlines consists of:

Sarath Ganegoda (Chairman) Buddhika Hewawasam Sugath Rajapakse Eranga Rohan Peiris Goonetilleke D. Arandara Ananda Athukorale Lakmal Ratnayake Niranjan Arulpragasam

Mr. Ganegoda is a prominent business leader, currently serving as Group Executive Director of Hayleys PLC and Deputy Chairman of Alumex PLC.

He joined the Hayleys Group in 2007, became part of the Group Management Committee in July 2007, was appointed to the Board of Hayleys PLC in September 2009, and joined the Board of Alumex PLC in November 2010.

He is a Fellow Member of CA Sri Lanka and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Management Accountants in Australia.

Mr. Ganegoda holds an MBA from the Post Graduate Institute of Management at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

He has also held several senior management roles in leading private companies, both in Sri Lanka and abroad.