‘Sarvajana Balaya’ political movement launched in Colombo

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2024 - 11:00 am

Several political parties, including the National Freedom Front (NFF) led by MP Wimal Weerawansa and Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) led by MP Udaya Gammanpila, along with several civil organizations, formed a new political movement named ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ this morning (May 27).

They signed the agreement to establish the movement in Colombo.

The Jathika Nidahas Peramuna (JNP) led by MP Wimal Weerawansa, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) led by MP Udaya Gammanpila, Mawbima Janatha Party (MJP) led by entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera, the Democratic Left Front, the Communist Party, the Independent MPs’ Forum, and several intellectual groups participated in signing the agreement to launch ‘Sarvajana Balaya’.