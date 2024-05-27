Viranjith Thambugala granted bail

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2024 - 2:53 pm

Viranjith Thambugala, the Chairman of Aura Lanka, who was arrested and remanded over allegations of financial fraud, has been granted bail.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued this order today (May 27).

Thambugala, a businessman, was arrested by police on May 22 for alleged financial fraud and was remanded until today (May 27) after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Bail was granted by Colombo Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeewani Pathirana.

Thambugala is the Chairman of Aura Lanka Group of Companies and the former owner of the ‘Dambulla Aura’ team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).