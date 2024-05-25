School Principal arrested for soliciting Rs. 30,000 bribe for canteen tender

The Bribery Commission apprehended a school principal in Eheliyagoda for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a woman to secure the tender for supplying food to the school canteen.

Commission officers arrested the principal in his office. Reports indicate that the suspect had initially demanded a Rs. 50,000 bribe to recommend releasing the payment for the woman’s supply of food for March and April. He had already secured Rs. 20,000 of the bribe.

The woman filed a complaint when she was asked to pay the remaining Rs. 30,000, leading to the principal’s arrest.