School Principal arrested for soliciting Rs. 30,000 bribe for canteen tender
Posted by Editor on May 25, 2024 - 11:37 am
The Bribery Commission apprehended a school principal in Eheliyagoda for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a woman to secure the tender for supplying food to the school canteen.
Commission officers arrested the principal in his office. Reports indicate that the suspect had initially demanded a Rs. 50,000 bribe to recommend releasing the payment for the woman’s supply of food for March and April. He had already secured Rs. 20,000 of the bribe.
The woman filed a complaint when she was asked to pay the remaining Rs. 30,000, leading to the principal’s arrest.
