Yupun Abeykoon Wins Men’s 100m at Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024

Posted by Editor on May 25, 2024 - 8:45 am

Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon won first place in the Men’s 100m event at the Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024 in Germany.

The Sri Lankan sprinter secured victory with a timing of 10.16 seconds (wind +0.3) in the final on Friday.

He earned his spot in the final by finishing first in Heat 1 with a timing of 10.15 seconds (wind 0.0), his season best so far.

Poland’s Dominik Kopeć finished second with a time of 10.21 seconds, while Omani sprinter Ali Anwar Ali Al-Balushi took bronze with a time of 10.25 seconds.

The “Anhalt 2024 – Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting,” part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series, took place at the Paul-Greifzu-Stadion in Dessau, Germany.