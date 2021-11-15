Schools to open for all grades from next week

The government has decided to reopen all the remaining grades in government schools from next week, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardane says.

His remarks came during the debate on the second reading of the 2022 Budget in Parliament today (15).

The Education Minister noted academic activities in schools resumed after the 1st of October.

He said the government has taken all measures to ensure the safety of students and teachers as well.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said before reopening schools they managed to vaccinate 240,000 teachers against COVID-19.

At present, academic activities are being conducted for students in the primary section and grades 10, 11, 12 and 13. Schools were closed several weeks ago following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.