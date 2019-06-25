Minister of Power and Energy Ravi Karunanayake says an individual who has not even won his electoral seat will not become the UNP Presidential Candidate.

Speaking to media after attending an event in Colombo Minister Karunanayake said the UNP Presidential candidate will be an experience politician.

The Minister noted that it was too early to name the candidate and noted that nobody had put forward a nominee for the next Presidential Election.

The Minister added the UNP will reveal its stance promptly adding the candidate will be suitable, experienced with the ability to ensure the safety of all citizens and to lead the country at National level.

(Source: News Radio)