The Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of the Central Expressway (E04) will be opened to the public on January 15, 2022, Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando said today (December 30).

The second phase of the Central Expressway is a 40.91 km stretch from Mirigama to Kurunegala and consists of four lanes while it was built at a cost of Rs. 137 billion.