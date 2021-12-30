Sapugaskanda oil refinery to be closed again from January 03

The Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will be closed from January 03 due to the shortage of US dollars for the purchase of crude oil, says Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila.

However, the Ministry says the refinery is expected to resume operations on January 30, 2022.

The energy ministry said Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery was catering to only 14 percent of the country’s petrol needs and 29 percent of diesel needs and that there will be no fuel shortage due to the closure of the refinery.

The statement said a Singaporean supplier had agreed to supply fuel from January 26.