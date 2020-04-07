Ten policemen, attached to Bopitiya police station, have gone into self-quarantine after a suspect they had handled was found to have been infected with COVID-19.

The policemen had arrested a 28-year-old suspect over burgling the house of a Wattala local councilor, on April 04. Later, it was found that the burglar had COVID-19. Thus those who arrested the man and those who had been in the police station had been asked to self-quarantine.

(Source: The Island)