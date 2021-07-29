Senior DIG Ajith Rohana appointed as Director of National Child Protection Authority

Senior DIG (Attorney-at-Law) Ajith Rohana who is in charge of the Crimes and Traffic Division and also served as the Police Spokesperson was appointed as Director of the National Child Protection Authority.

According to a statement by Sri Lanka Police, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana was appointed to the post by the President for a period of three years with effect from 21st July 2021.

It noted that Senior DIG Ajith Rohana will continue to serve as the Police Spokesperson and In-charge of the Crimes and Traffic Division while serving as a Director of the NCPA.

(Source: News First)