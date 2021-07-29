Vaccine card to be made compulsory for inter-provincial travel from August 1: LPBOA

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) has decided to make COVID vaccine cards compulsory for inter provincial travelling from August 1.

LPBOA President Gemunu Wijeratne said requests in this regard have already been sent to the President and Transport Minister.

He also requested the government to issue an identification card as proof of vaccination and such document would be treated as a pass for inter-provincial travelling.

Wijerathne further said that all bus operators in the Western Province (WP) should ensure they are inoculated by August 15. If not, permission will not be granted for them.

A relief period will be allowed until the end of August for the bus crew to get their vaccines those who operate outside WP, Wijerathne added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama)