Cable car accident claims seven monks at Na Uyana Monastery

Posted by Editor on September 25, 2025 - 8:36 am

A cable car carrying 13 monks from the Na Uyana Monastery (Nā Uyana Āranya Senāsanaya) in the Pansiyagama Police Division met with an accident last night (September 24).

All 13 monks were rushed to the Kurunegala Hospital with serious injuries. Seven of them, aged between 27 and 47, were pronounced dead.

The deceased included monks from Romania, Russia, India, and Sri Lanka.

The six monks who remain under treatment are Sri Lankan nationals and are reported to be in critical condition.

Pansiyagama Police have launched further investigations into the incident.