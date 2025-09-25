Four dead, several injured in Thalawa road accident

September 25, 2025

An accident occurred in the Moragoda area along the Kurunegala-Anuradhapura road within the Thalawa Police Division this morning (September 25) when a lorry traveling from Anuradhapura towards Kurunegala collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction.

Six people, including the drivers of both vehicles, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Thalawa Hospital.

Three passengers in the van succumbed to their injuries shortly after admission.

Three other van passengers, who were critically injured, were later transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital, where one more victim died while receiving treatment.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. The bodies are being kept at the mortuaries of Thalawa and Anuradhapura Hospitals.

Thalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.