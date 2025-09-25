Sri Lanka – New Zealand talks focus on trade, tourism, dairy

Posted by Editor on September 25, 2025 - 12:30 pm

The High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka, H.E. David Gregory Pine, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, at the Parliament on September 23, 2025.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, and the Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand, Ms. Gabrielle Isaak, were also present at the meeting.

During discussions, Speaker Wickramaratne emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and New Zealand and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the future. He noted opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, tourism, trade, investment, health, and education. He further stressed the importance of New Zealand’s support in capacity building and technological advancement to strengthen Sri Lanka’s dairy industry.

High Commissioner Pine praised Sri Lanka’s efforts in eradicating corruption and maintaining law and order. He highlighted New Zealand’s ongoing steps to establish a framework for trade cooperation with Sri Lankan institutions.

He also underlined the need to promote Sri Lanka as a tourism destination among New Zealanders and affirmed New Zealand’s willingness to support vocational training and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.