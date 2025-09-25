Sri Lanka to submit digital education policy framework by March 2026

The Task Force for Digital Transformation in Education announced that the policy framework on digital transformation in the education sector is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval by March 2026.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Subcommittee under the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in Parliament on September 23.

Presenting the proposed plan, task force officials said the digitalization process would focus on six key sectors, aiming to provide solutions to challenges such as the shortage of teachers. They stressed that the reform will prioritize ICT equipment and resources for schools, ensure uninterrupted operations during adverse conditions, and enhance children’s learning experiences through digital tools.

The officials further noted that by December 31, 2025, all schools without internet access will be provided with connectivity. Schools without at least one smart board and either a computer or a laptop will also be equipped with them.

According to current data, three dual-mode schools in Sri Lanka still lack electricity, 546 schools do not have a single computer, laptop, or tablet, and 2,088 schools are without a digital smart board.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized that the transformation requires substantial investment for the country’s future and called on all stakeholders to contribute ideas and proposals to strengthen the reform process.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, Members of Parliament, and senior officials including Mr. Nalaka Kaluwewe, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.