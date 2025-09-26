Sri Lanka President holds talks with UN Secretary-General
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in New York to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, met UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the United Nations Headquarters on the afternoon of September 25, 2025.
The Secretary-General warmly welcomed the President upon his arrival at the UN Headquarters, after which the two leaders held a cordial discussion.
During the meeting, President Dissanayake outlined the progress of Sri Lanka’s new economic reforms as well as key government initiatives aimed at advancing the country’s economic, social, and political development.
The Secretary-General commended the Sri Lankan government’s new progressive programme, affirming that the United Nations supports it and will extend its full cooperation.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in the meeting.
